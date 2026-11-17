Sajag AI scans live video feeds and instantly notifies the center coordinator and COWE India's monitoring team with an SMS and email containing basic incident details and a link to a snapshot.

It's identified 97.3% of safety incidents in an independent test dataset, recording an overall accuracy of 91.7% and an incident precision of 85.5%, though the team is still working on reducing false alarms.

With new rules requiring CCTV in creches nationwide from January 2024, COWE India plans to expand Sajag AI to even more centers.