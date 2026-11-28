Shokz cuts OpenRun Air 2 price to $99.95 on Amazon
Shokz is offering its OpenRun Air 2 Bone Conduction Headphones for $99.95 (down from $129.95) on Amazon for Black Friday.
These headphones let you enjoy music or podcasts while still hearing what's happening around you, and are great if you're into running, biking, or just want to stay aware.
OpenRun Air 2 offers PremiumPitch 3.0
Available in Black and Ice Blue, the OpenRun Air 2 comes in Standard and Mini sizes and weighs less than an ounce.
They feature bone conduction tech with PremiumPitch 3.0 for balanced sound, Bluetooth for easy pairing with multiple devices, and an IP67 rating so they're safe from sweat or rain.
You get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, plus the Shokz app lets you tweak EQ settings and check battery levels easily.