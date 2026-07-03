Shokz cuts OpenRun Pro 2 price to $120 on Amazon
Technology
Shokz just knocked 40% off its OpenRun Pro 2 headphones, bringing the price down from $200 to $120 on Amazon.
If you're into running or outdoor workouts and want to enjoy music or podcasts without tuning out your surroundings, this deal is worth a look.
Bone conduction, titanium frame, 12-hour battery
The bone-conduction design lets you hear what's happening around you, so you can stay safe while listening.
With a lightweight titanium frame, these headphones are comfy for all-day wear and won't budge during intense movement.
Plus, they last up to 12 hours on a charge, and if you're in a rush, five minutes plugged in gives you about 90 minutes of playtime.