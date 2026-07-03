Shokz cuts OpenRun Pro 2 price to $120 on Amazon

Bone conduction, titanium frame, 12-hour battery

The bone-conduction design lets you hear what's happening around you, so you can stay safe while listening.

With a lightweight titanium frame, these headphones are comfy for all-day wear and won't budge during intense movement.

Plus, they last up to 12 hours on a charge, and if you're in a rush, five minutes plugged in gives you about 90 minutes of playtime.