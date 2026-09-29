Shopify lets browser-based AI agents complete purchases on merchants' sites
Shopify just rolled out a big update: browser-based AI agents can now actually complete purchases for you on Shopify merchants' sites, not just help you browse or add stuff to your cart.
Thanks to new checkout tools and support for Shop Pay, these AI agents can handle the whole transaction smoothly, no more clunky workarounds.
Shopify WebMCP tools manage checkout details
This upgrade comes with three new tools that let AI agents manage delivery options and customer information during checkout.
Shopify is teaming up with leading AI bots like Muse and Instinct.
Gil Greenberg, staff product manager who works on agentic commerce at Shopify, wrote on X, "If your agent is operating in the buyer's browser, use WebMCP tools provided on storefront and checkout to efficiently complete order placement, instead of navigating HTML built for humans," and "These WebMCP tools provide structured and efficient APIs, purposely designed, via UCP, to ensure accurate commerce facts, required disclosures, and handoff requirements."