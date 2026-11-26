Schovera is a multilingual school management app that works offline and is pretty handy for schools with spotty internet. Schovera was developed under the Entrepreneurship Challenge and will showcase it in Seoul.

Their journey got a boost from CSR programs by ZS Associates and Fiat, which have helped bring STEM learning to rural classrooms.

As Vivek Walse-Patil, Vice-President of Zilla Parishad Pune, put it, "The success of our students at the national championship and their selection to represent India in South Korea demonstrate what can be achieved when rural students receive the right guidance, infrastructure and encouragement," said Vivek Walse-Patil, Vice-President of Zilla Parishad Pune.