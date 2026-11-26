Shreeraj Shinde, Arohi Ujgare to represent India at Robotex Seoul
Shreeraj Shinde and Arohi Ujgare, students from a rural Pune school, are all set to represent India at the Robotex International Championship in Seoul on November 28-29.
After standing out among 200-plus competitors at the national level, they'll take on the Folk Race and Girls Fire Fighting challenges, and present Schovera, a school management and safety app developed under the Entrepreneurship Challenge.
Schovera multilingual offline school app
Schovera is a multilingual school management app that works offline and is pretty handy for schools with spotty internet. Schovera was developed under the Entrepreneurship Challenge and will showcase it in Seoul.
Their journey got a boost from CSR programs by ZS Associates and Fiat, which have helped bring STEM learning to rural classrooms.
As Vivek Walse-Patil, Vice-President of Zilla Parishad Pune, put it, "The success of our students at the national championship and their selection to represent India in South Korea demonstrate what can be achieved when rural students receive the right guidance, infrastructure and encouragement," said Vivek Walse-Patil, Vice-President of Zilla Parishad Pune.