Shridevi Institute (Tumakuru) and Vaxonyx develop personalized AI cancer therapies
Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences (Tumakuru) is teaming up with U.S.-based Vaxonyx to create personalized cancer therapies using AI.
By analyzing the molecular profiles of individual tumors, they hope to design treatments that actually fit Indian patients, not just generic ones.
This partnership brings together Shridevi's hospital know-how and Vaxonyx's skills in DNA tech and computational biology.
Shridevi Institute and Vaxonyx speed treatments
The project isn't just about research: it's about getting new discoveries to patients faster.
The teams will build genetic datasets that represent India's diversity, work on DNA-based vaccines for bigger health challenges, and even grow mini human organs ("organoids") to test out new drugs.
Dr. Kempaiah Rayavara, founder and chief executive officer of Vaxonyx LLC, says the goal is simple: "Computational analysis will help identify candidates for laboratory evaluation, with subsequent development guided by experimental evidence."