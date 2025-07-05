Shubhanshu Shukla investigates tardigrades' survival in space

TL;DR

Myogenesis experiment and other research

This research is tied to the Axiom-4 mission's "Myogenesis" experiment, which looks at how muscles regenerate in space.

The team also tried growing algae and testing crop seeds to see what might work for future space farming.

ISRO's initiative to inspire students

ISRO is sharing these experiments through live demos to get students excited about STEM.

It's all part of India's push to solve big challenges for long-term space travel—and maybe even improve life back home.