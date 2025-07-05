Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
Shubhanshu Shukla investigates tardigrades' survival in space
Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, conducted a study on tardigrades—tiny creatures known for surviving extreme conditions—aboard the International Space Station.
The goal: figure out how these little survivors handle microgravity and what that could mean for new medical breakthroughs here on Earth.
TL;DR
Myogenesis experiment and other research
This research is tied to the Axiom-4 mission's "Myogenesis" experiment, which looks at how muscles regenerate in space.
The team also tried growing algae and testing crop seeds to see what might work for future space farming.
ISRO's initiative to inspire students
ISRO is sharing these experiments through live demos to get students excited about STEM.
It's all part of India's push to solve big challenges for long-term space travel—and maybe even improve life back home.