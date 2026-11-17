Shubhanshu Shukla releases November 16 space video showing droplets merging
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla just dropped a fascinating video from space on November 16, 2026, showing how two floating water droplets combine into a single larger one thanks to surface tension.
This simple-looking experiment actually reveals how liquids act very differently when there's barely any gravity, something you don't see on Earth.
Shubhanshu Shukla aids microgravity fluid research
Shukla's demo isn't just for fun: it helps scientists figure out how fluids behave in microgravity, which is super important for managing spacecraft fuel and designing better storage systems.
Similar experiments on the International Space Station have even used merging droplets to measure things like viscosity.
As Shukla put it with a smile, "Who said playing with water was just child's play? Sometimes it is science in disguise!"