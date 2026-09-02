India's BHEEM concept might help astronauts live on Moon, Mars
What's the story
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has unveiled an ambitious habitat concept for future astronauts on the Moon and Mars, called Bharatiya Habitable Expandable Extraterrestrial Habitat (BHEEM). The project was developed at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, during his astronaut training in India. The research was conducted at IISc's Aloke Lab and focused on extraterrestrial habitats and technologies for human life beyond Earth.
Modular design
Modular design overcomes payload limitations
BHEEM is a modular habitat that can be assembled from compact panels after reaching another world.
This design overcomes the challenge of limited rocket payload space by allowing astronauts to carry stackable components instead of one massive structure.
The expandable nature of BHEEM means additional sections can be added as missions grow, making it adaptable to human needs during long-duration missions.
Space sustainability
Addressing challenges of human spaceflight
BHEEM addresses one of the biggest challenges of future human spaceflight: establishing a sustained human presence away from Earth.
It would need to protect astronauts from intense radiation, extreme temperatures, and other hazards.
Reliable life-support systems and energy generation/storage are also essential components of such habitats.
Shukla stressed that research into these technologies must begin decades before humans are expected to establish permanent settlements beyond Earth.
Future prospects
A new frontier in space exploration
Shukla's work on BHEEM highlights a crucial shift in space exploration, focusing on what comes after landing on another world.
He believes that "the simple question of where do we live?" is a fundamental challenge of future exploration.
As India expands its human spaceflight ambitions with programs like Gaganyaan, Shukla's research reflects the country's focus on technologies for lunar and planetary exploration.