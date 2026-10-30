Sierra Club says US data centers could raise emissions 42%
Technology
A new Sierra Club analysis says the massive energy demand from data centers could push US power sector emissions up by 42% by 2030, wiping out 15 years of climate progress.
If all planned AI projects go ahead, that is an extra 618 million tons of CO2, about as much as 128,788,523 homes produce in a year.
Data centers and crypto mines expand
The analysis' warning is even higher than earlier estimates and comes as data centers and crypto mines keep expanding.
This growth is being fueled by policies supporting fossil fuels, like rolling back pollution controls and slowing down clean energy efforts.
The Sierra Club warns that data center buildout could raise emissions and wipe out 15 years of reductions.