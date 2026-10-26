Sigma introduces fp2 called world's tiniest full-frame mirrorless camera
Technology
Sigma has introduced the FP2, calling it the world's tiniest full-frame mirrorless camera.
It keeps the cool modular look of the original fp, but now packs a stronger 24.5MP sensor for faster shooting, up to 20 frames per second, and smarter autofocus that can even spot birds.
FP2 targets creators with 6K video
The FP2 is built for creators, offering 6K open-gate video recording and a dedicated Cine mode.
You get 70GB of internal storage, better battery life, and a tilting screen for flexible shooting.
One thing missing: in-body stabilization.
The FP2 lands November 11 at $2,199 (body only) or $2,749 bundled with either a 50mm F2 DG Contemporary lens or an EVF-21 viewfinder.