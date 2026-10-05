Signal creator Moxie Marlinspike launches Confer with encrypted AI chats

Confer lets you sign up with your email address and receive a sign-in link, and Confer will generate a passkey for you if your system supports passkey encryption.

It works best on Mac and Android (Windows and Linux users need a compatible password manager).

You can even import old chats from ChatGPT or Claude for a smoother switch.

The interface feels familiar if you've used ChatGPT before, though the free version does have some limits.

Marlinspike says, "The core idea is that your conversations with an AI assistant should be as private as your conversations with a person."