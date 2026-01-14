Next Article
Signal's founder drops a privacy-first AI chatbot, Confer
Technology
Moxie Marlinspike—the mind behind Signal—has been working on an AI chatbot called Confer, as reported on January 14, 2026.
He built it because he is uneasy about the lack of privacy in platforms like ChatGPT and Claude, and wanted something that actually keeps conversations private.
How Confer keeps your chats safe
Confer uses end-to-end encryption for every chat, so only you can access your messages.
Instead of passwords, it relies on Face ID or your device PIN to create encryption keys.
Plus, it uses special hardware to keep your info locked down even while processing responses—meaning your data isn't floating around for anyone else to see or use for ads.