Silicon Valley startups build open-weight AI to challenge China's lead

Arcee AI made waves by training its Trinity Large model in just 33 days for $20 million, a budget-friendly alternative to China's offerings.

Arcee AI wants researchers everywhere to easily create their own tools.

While some investors worry open models could hurt big players like OpenAI or Anthropic, NVIDIA has stepped up as a key supporter.

Arcee even teamed up with the US Department of Energy this July for scientific research projects.

Despite challenges, McQuade believes open-weight AI will help bridge the gap with China and build a strong developer community.