SIM farms hijacked by scammers as UK pushes tougher laws
SIM farms are basically huge collections of SIM cards used to blast out tons of automated messages that look like they're coming from local numbers.
While running a SIM farm isn't necessarily illegal, these setups are being hijacked by scammers for phishing and fraud all over the world.
Last year, the US Secret Service busted a big operation, and now the UK is pushing for tougher laws to stop this kind of abuse.
SIM farms span 17 countries
Even though some big SIM farms have been taken down in the US and Europe, it's still tough for authorities to keep up.
Scammers use local telecom networks to hide their tracks and run global schemes.
With these operations popping up in 17 countries (and even being advertised on apps like Telegram), real progress will take serious teamwork between countries.