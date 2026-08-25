Singapore study links early screens to poorer memory and grades
A new study says that too much screen time early in life can hurt memory and grades later on.
Researchers tracked 502 children in Singapore and found that those who spent more time on screens as babies and young children tended to struggle more with schoolwork and remembering things as they got older.
Experts stress balance and parental involvement
Experts think screens might be taking the place of activities like playing, reading, or just hanging out with family, all of which help your brain grow.
Other research backs this up too, linking lots of screen use to weaker language skills and attention problems.
The big takeaway? It's not just about how much screen time you get, but also what you're doing on screens and whether parents are involved.
Balancing screen use with other activities really matters for your brain and learning.