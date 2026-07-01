Singapore's Acti launches AI keyboard for iOS and Android
Technology
Singapore's Acti just dropped a new AI-powered keyboard for iOS and Android.
Now, you can set up shortcuts using plain language, so grabbing stock prices or restaurant tips happens right inside your chat apps, no app switching needed.
Acti keyboard powered by Google's Gemini
Acti's founder Young Wang describes the keyboard as a natural interface for AI, aiming to make the keyboard feel like a natural part of your phone.
Powered by Google's Gemini models, it also has handy Skills like instant translation and sharing meeting links.
Privacy gets special attention too: your data stays on your device unless absolutely necessary.
The app is free and available now on the App Store and Google Play in major markets, including India.