Singapore's Acti launches AI keyboard for iOS and Android

Acti keyboard powered by Google's Gemini

Acti's founder Young Wang describes the keyboard as a natural interface for AI, aiming to make the keyboard feel like a natural part of your phone.

Powered by Google's Gemini models, it also has handy Skills like instant translation and sharing meeting links.

Privacy gets special attention too: your data stays on your device unless absolutely necessary.

The app is free and available now on the App Store and Google Play in major markets, including India.