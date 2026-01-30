Siri gets a boost with Google's Gemini AI
Apple and Google are teaming up to make Siri way smarter.
Announced during Apple's January 2026 earnings call, this partnership will use Google's Gemini AI and cloud tech to build new Apple Foundation Models, aiming for more personalized Siri experiences and better Apple Intelligence features on your devices.
What's new for Siri?
Gemini AI will help Siri understand what you need based on context—like reading your screen or pulling info from apps such as Mail or Messages.
You'll be able to ask about flight details, plan hangouts, get reservation details, and interact with apps.
Plus, it'll offer smoother conversations and proactive tips while keeping your privacy safe with on-device processing or Private Cloud Compute.
When is it coming?
Apple plans to demo the upgraded Siri in late February 2026, with a full rollout by March or April.
An even bigger chatbot-style upgrade is expected later in 2026.
Why does it matter?
These updates mean everyday tasks—like creating content or managing apps—will get easier and faster.
With Gemini AI in the mix, Siri should finally feel like the smart assistant you've been waiting for.