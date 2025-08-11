Next Article
Siri's big comeback: iOS 26.4 to add app-handling abilities
Apple's planning to roll out a major Siri update with iOS 26.4 in spring 2026—pushed back from its original timeline because of engineering delays.
The biggest change? Siri will finally be able to handle tasks inside your apps, making it way more useful and ready to compete with smarter AI assistants.
Apple is working with partners to test these new features
Apple's testing these new features with big partners, especially where accuracy matters most, like health and banking.
To keep things safe, they might limit what Siri can do at first in riskier areas.
The goal: make Siri trustworthy again and show it can keep up with the best voice assistants out there.