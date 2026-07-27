SJEC opens Intel Unnati Artificial Intelligence Lab for engineering students
Technology
SJEC just got a cool upgrade. A brand new Intel Unnati Artificial Intelligence Lab is now open on campus. It's set up in the Department of Intelligent Computing and Business Systems and will support engineering students studying AI, machine learning, and data science.
The launch also kicked off a five-day Faculty Development Program (FDP), where teachers are diving into machine learning and deep learning using Intel's AI tools.
Intel and SJEC support AI lab
Govind Agarwala, national manager, Intel India, encouraged everyone to use the lab for real-world projects, certifications, and even global AI competitions.
SJEC director Wilfred Prakash D'Souza hopes the lab sparks innovation and helps solve actual problems through teamwork across different fields.