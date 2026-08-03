Skullcandy launches Aviator 900 ANC in India blending retro design
Skullcandy just dropped the Aviator 900 ANC headphones in India, blending retro vibes from its classic 2010 series with fresh tech.
Think suede accents, a vintage LCD screen, and handy features like THX Spatial Audio with Head Tracking and adaptive noise cancelation for immersive listening.
Aviator 900 priced ₹24,999 in India
You get 60+ hours of battery (or 50 hours with ANC), plus fast charging: just 10 minutes gives you 4 hours of playtime.
Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint pairing, Spotify Tap, and app controls are all included.
The launch price is ₹24,999, available on Skullcandy's site, Amazon India, Flipkart, and select stores.
THX praises spatial audio integration
THX gave a shoutout to the integration of spatial audio with head tracking, saying it lets you experience content "the way the creator intended."
It's a nod to Skullcandy aiming high in audio tech this year.