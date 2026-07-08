Skullcandy launches Method 360 ANC earbuds in India with Bose
Skullcandy just launched its new Method 360 ANC true wireless earbuds in India, created in partnership with Bose.
They come loaded with hybrid active noise cancelation, multipoint pairing for easy switching between devices, and "Sound by Bose" tuning.
The introductory price is ₹12,499 on the Skullcandy India website.
Method 360 earbuds include customizable EQ
These earbuds feature 12mm drivers and customizable sound through preset EQ modes or a 5-band equalizer in the Skull-iQ app.
Stay Aware mode lets you hear what's happening around you, while Clear Voice Smart Mic improves call quality.
You get up to 40 hours of playback with the case, rapid charging (2 hours playtime from a 10-minute charge), and an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them great for workouts or outdoor use.
Adjustable fit fins and ear gels (licensed by Bose) keep things comfy and secure.