Skullcandy launches Method 360 ANC earbuds in India with Bose

Method 360 earbuds include customizable EQ

These earbuds feature 12mm drivers and customizable sound through preset EQ modes or a 5-band equalizer in the Skull-iQ app.

Stay Aware mode lets you hear what's happening around you, while Clear Voice Smart Mic improves call quality.

You get up to 40 hours of playback with the case, rapid charging (2 hours playtime from a 10-minute charge), and an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them great for workouts or outdoor use.

Adjustable fit fins and ear gels (licensed by Bose) keep things comfy and secure.