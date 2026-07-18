Skyroot Aerospace attempts India's 1st private orbital launch from Sriharikota
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad startup, just pulled off a huge milestone, attempting India's first private orbital launch.
The Vikram-1 lifted off from Sriharikota at midnight on July 18, 2026, marking a big step for India's commercial space scene and showing that space tech isn't just for government agencies anymore.
Vikram-1 carries Prime Minister Modi note
Vikram-1 stands out with its all-carbon composite body and fully 3D-printed engine.
The mission carried more than just satellites: it included Prime Minister Modi's handwritten "Vande Mataram" note and hundreds of messages from the Skyroot team and supporters worldwide, making this launch both a tech breakthrough and a celebration of national pride.