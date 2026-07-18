Skyroot Aerospace becomes India's 1st private company to reach orbit
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace just became the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into orbit, thanks to its Vikram-1 mission.
This milestone puts them alongside a handful of global players and highlights years of homegrown innovation and teamwork.
Skyroot targets global satellite launches
Vikram-1's success opens up big business for Skyroot, as more companies worldwide need reliable satellite launches for things like internet, defense, and Earth monitoring.
With India's low-cost approach and new policies welcoming private space startups, Skyroot is aiming to grow fast, focusing on reliability and affordable pricing to stand out from giants like SpaceX.