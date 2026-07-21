Skyroot Aerospace launch puts India among 3 private orbital nations
India's private space scene just took a big leap: Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched a rocket into orbit, making India one of only three countries (alongside the US and France) where private companies can pull this off.
This milestone comes after the government opened up the space sector to private players in 2020, letting startups join what used to be an ISRO-only club.
Firms advance launchers despite hurdles
Skyroot is now racing ahead with other homegrown names like Agnikul Cosmos (from IIT Madras) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. all working on small satellite launchers.
Startups Digantara and GalaxEye are also making waves with satellite imaging tech and defense contracts.
While funding gaps and a shortage of engineers remain hurdles, Skyroot has raised $160 million versus Germany's Isar Aerospace at more than $580 million; experts think regular commercial launches could start in two years if talent grows and government support keeps up.