Skyroot Aerospace launches Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital rocket

Skyroot Aerospace, a startup from Hyderabad, pulled off something huge: they launched Vikram-1, the first privately built Indian rocket to reach orbit.

The mission, fittingly named Aagaman (which means "arrival"), puts India alongside the US and China as one of the few countries where a private company has designed, built, and launched an orbital rocket.

Vikram-1 soared 450km above Earth and released several satellites, including Skyroot's own SCOPE and payloads from Germany's DCUBED, Grahaa Space, and Cosmoserve Space.