Skyroot Aerospace launches Vikram-1, India's 1st privately built orbital rocket
Technology
Big news for India's space scene: Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based startup, just launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately built orbital rocket.
The 23-meter-tall rocket took off from Sriharikota as part of Mission Aagaman and smoothly placed six payloads, including two satellites, into low Earth orbit.
Vikram-1 carries advanced technology, unique payloads
Vikram-1 isn't just about power: it packs advanced carbon-composite structures and a smart Orbit Adjustment Module for precise satellite placement.
Alongside its main payloads were some unique items: Cosmic Bloom (artwork made from lab-grown diamonds) and even a handwritten postcard from PM Modi made the trip to space.
This launch marks a big step for India's private space industry, with commercial missions on the horizon.