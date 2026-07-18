Skyroot Aerospace launches Vikram-1 into orbit, 1st Indian private firm
Technology
Skyrock Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based startup, just made history as the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into orbit.
Their Vikram-1 rocket completed the Aagaman mission on Saturday, marking a major leap after their earlier suborbital flight in 2022.
PM Modi called it proof of India's push toward self-reliance in space technology.
Skyroot joins elite orbital firms
With this launch, Skyroot joins an exclusive group of companies worldwide like SpaceX and Rocket Lab that can independently send rockets into orbit.
This milestone highlights how far India's private space sector has come since opening up to startups in 2020 and shows young innovators here have a real shot at shaping the future of space.