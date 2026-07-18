Skyroot Aerospace makes successful orbital debut with Vikram-1 from Sriharikota
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace just became the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into orbit, and nailed it on its very first try.
Its Vikram-1 rocket, part of the Aagaman mission, took off from Sriharikota and delivered both Indian and international satellites.
CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana gave a shoutout to IN-SPACe for making approvals super smooth with "zero delays."
Skyroot becomes India's 1st space unicorn
Vikram-1's success follows years of work and an earlier test flight in 2022 that proved most of its tech.
Chandana proudly called it "a 100% designed in India and made in India rocket, designed for the world."
With $60 million in fresh funding, Skyroot is now India's first space tech unicorn, worth over $1.1 billion, and plans to keep pushing boundaries for private space launches.