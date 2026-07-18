Skyroot Aerospace pauses Vikram-1 launch at Sriharikota minutes before liftoff
Technology
Vikram-1, India's first privately built rocket meant for orbit, was set to launch on Saturday but got paused just minutes before takeoff.
Skyroot Aerospace called for a "planned hold" five minutes ahead of liftoff at Sriharikota, even though the automated launch checks had already kicked in.
Vikram-1 1st private Indian orbital rocket
The new launch time is now 12:05pm. This mission is a big step for Indian space tech: it's the first time a private company has built an orbital-class rocket here.
Vikram-1, named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, shows off cool features like 3-D-printed engines and lightweight materials, and aims to put India's private players on the global space map.
Its first flight will test these new technologies and help shape future launches.