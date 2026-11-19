Skyroot Aerospace to launch HEX20 NILA-III with Germany and Italy
Skyroot Aerospace is gearing up for its Vikram-1 rocket's second big mission, teaming up with partners from Germany and Italy.
Announced at Space Tech Expo Europe 2026, the launch will send HEX20's NILA III satellite, a project connecting India, Germany, and Italy, into orbit.
NILA-III and SCOPE share Exolaunch deployer
NILA III (built by Kerala-based HEX20) and Skyroot's SCOPE satellite will ride together using a deployer from German firm Exolaunch.
Italian company OhmSpace is adding a high-temperature propulsion technology to NILA III for in-space testing.
This international crew-up not only shows how global space teamwork is growing, but also puts India even more firmly on the map in the small satellite world.