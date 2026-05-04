Skyroot Aerospace to launch India's 1st privately built rocket Vikram-1
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace is all set to launch Vikram-1, India's first privately built rocket aiming for orbit.
The mission blasts off from Sriharikota and will help gather key data for future commercial launches, while also showing how private companies and ISRO can work together.
Vikram-1 carries Earth observation satellites
Vikram-1 isn't just going up for show: it's carrying real payloads like Earth observation satellites and has completed the most critical integrated testing, with recently completed electrical integration tests.
With IN-SPACe's official green light, a successful flight could put Skyroot on the map for global satellite customers and kickstart more frequent launches in India's growing space scene.