Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 to launch India's 1st private orbital mission

Vikram-1 works like a "cab service to space," letting small satellite operators book their own rides instead of waiting for bigger missions.

It's carrying six payloads this time, including an Earth observation camera and a robotic arm for cleaning up space junk.

The mission also honors Indian science legends by flying micro-sculptures of CV Raman, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Vikram Sarabhai (plus a lotus made from lab-grown diamonds).

If all goes well, Skyroot will become the first Indian private company to reach orbit, joining private companies in the US and China.