Skyroot and firms aim for India's 8%-10% space economy share
Technology
India's space scene is heating up, and it's private companies leading the charge.
From Skyroot's rocket launch to satellites by private companies, the country is making big moves.
The goal? Boost India's small 2% to 2.5% share of the global space economy to a much bigger 8% to 10% over the next 8-10 years.
Satellites aid India's farming and connectivity
Space tech isn't just about launches: it's helping with farming, disaster response, and even bringing better internet to rural areas using satellites.
India is teaming up with global agencies like NASA and JAXA, while new policies are making it easier for private players to innovate and grow.
There's talk of a Space Act too, to smooth out rules as this fast-changing sector takes off.