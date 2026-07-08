Skyroot to launch Vikram-I rocket honoring India's science legends
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace is about to launch Vikram-I, India's first privately built orbital rocket, and it's not just about the tech.
Alongside cutting-edge payloads, the mission also celebrates India's science legends with some creative tributes.
Skyroot flight carries Embrace and SOLARAS
The flight will demonstrate a robotic arm (Embrace) for satellite repairs and space cleanup, plus a tiny CubeSat (SOLARAS) testing new space technology.
German firm DCubed is sending its own experimental gear too.
And for a unique touch, there's diamond jewelry art and micro-gold sculptures of Sir CV Raman, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, and former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, honoring the icons behind India's space journey.