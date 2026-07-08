Skyroot to launch Vikram-I rocket honoring India's science legends

Skyroot flight carries Embrace and SOLARAS

The flight will demonstrate a robotic arm (Embrace) for satellite repairs and space cleanup, plus a tiny CubeSat (SOLARAS) testing new space technology.

German firm DCubed is sending its own experimental gear too.

And for a unique touch, there's diamond jewelry art and micro-gold sculptures of Sir CV Raman, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, and former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, honoring the icons behind India's space journey.