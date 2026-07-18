Skyroot's Vikram-1 reaches orbit as ISRO chief calls it landmark
Technology
Big news for Indian space! Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 just became the first private Indian rocket to reach orbit, and ISRO chief V Narayanan called it a landmark achievement.
He credited recent space reforms for making this possible and thanked PM Modi, ISRO, and IN-SPACe for their support.
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Vikram-1 didn't just launch; it soared all the way to a 453-kilometer orbit, impressing even IN-SPACe's chairman.
This milestone shows how far India's commercial space sector has come and hints at even bigger things ahead.