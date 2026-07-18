Skyroot's Vikram-1 set to become India's 1st private orbital rocket

With over 400 startups now in the game and a current space economy worth $8.4 billion (aiming for $44 billion by 2033), India is going all in on space tech, from human missions to deep space exploration.

ISRO has already launched hundreds of satellites and is building a new spaceport in Tamil Nadu.

By teaming up with private players like Pixxel and Agnikul Cosmos, India hopes to become a major force in global space, one rocket at a time.