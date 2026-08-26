Skywatchers can stream nearly total Sturgeon Moon eclipse August 27-28

Time and Date kicks off its livestream at 10pm EDT (0200 GMT), showing scenes from Portugal and Spain with astrophysicist Graham Jones and journalist Anne Buckle guiding you through what's happening.

Griffith Observatory goes live at 10:25pm EDT (0225 GMT) as the moon turns deep red.

The Virtual Telescope Project also streams from Italy and Chile starting at 9:30pm EDT (0130 GMT), with astrophysicist and astronomer Gianluca Masi sharing insights.

For tips on snapping great moon pics or more updates, Space.com will have guides running during the event.