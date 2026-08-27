Smartphone in Rhinoshield AirX survives 30,607m drop, earns Guinness record
A smartphone wrapped in Rhinoshield's AirX Ultra-Cushioned Phone Case just survived a wild 30,607-meter drop from the stratosphere, earning a Guinness World Records title for "Highest drop of a mobile phone in a phone case onto natural landforms."
The test happened at Sweden's Esrange Space Center with help from Sent Into Space.
Rhinoshield credits AirX cushioning system
The phone was sent up by high-altitude balloon and dropped, falling for nearly 25 minutes through freezing temperatures as low as -60 Celsius and superthin air.
Amazingly, it was still working, and its exterior remained intact.
Rhinoshield credits its AirX case's multi-layer cushioning system for absorbing the impact.
Founder Eric Wang said he wanted to really push the product's limits; before its 2025 release, it put it through tons of lab tests before this real-world challenge.