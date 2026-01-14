Smartphone prices to rise as AI drives component demand: Nothing's Pei

Why this matters for your next phone

Pei points out that memory prices have already tripled in some cases and could push high-end phone memory above $100—a big deal for manufacturers.

This puts brands in a tough spot: either bump up prices or cut back on features, especially for budget and mid-range phones.

Pei thinks this shift might actually push companies to focus more on design and user experience instead of just specs—but either way, expect new phones to get pricier soon.