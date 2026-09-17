Snap adds HBO Max, Spotify and AI to $2,200 specs
Snapchat's parent company just dropped some cool new features for its $2,200 Specs glasses.
Now you can connect with HBO Max and Spotify right from your Specs, and there's a new AI tool, Specs Intelligence, that helps you stay productive by connecting with your iPhone.
Snap launches Specs for enterprise
Snap is teaming up with Amazon, Salesforce, and NVIDIA to bring Specs into the workplace through its new Specs for Enterprise program.
There's also an AR basketball app made with the NBA and WNBA to help you level up your game.
Need internet on the go? Snap has a connectivity package for an extra $10 to $20 a month via a partnership with Verizon.
Snap is hosting a pop-up event in Los Angeles in October. CEO Evan Spiegel says they're focused on using technology to enhance our human experiences.