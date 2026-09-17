Snap adds HBO Max, Spotify and AI to $2,200 specs

Snap is teaming up with Amazon, Salesforce, and NVIDIA to bring Specs into the workplace through its new Specs for Enterprise program.

There's also an AR basketball app made with the NBA and WNBA to help you level up your game.

Need internet on the go? Snap has a connectivity package for an extra $10 to $20 a month via a partnership with Verizon.

Snap is hosting a pop-up event in Los Angeles in October. CEO Evan Spiegel says they're focused on using technology to enhance our human experiences.