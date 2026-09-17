Snap announces $2,195 specs AR glasses for mobile workers
Snap just announced Specs AR glasses, but this time they're all about work, not play.
Priced at $2,195, these glasses are designed for jobs where you can't be tied to a desk: think factory floors or retail stores.
Snap's clearly aiming to give Meta some competition in the enterprise tech game.
Salesforce NVIDIA AI powers Specs glasses
What makes these Specs stand out? They're packed with AI from Salesforce and NVIDIA to help automate tasks and understand what you're seeing in real time.
Plus, Amazon Web Services brings voice commands so users can check inventory or manage tasks hands-free.
The Specs glasses are expected to ship later this fall in the US UK and France, with demo sessions starting in October at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in Los Angeles if you want a sneak peek.