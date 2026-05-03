Snap CEO Evan Spiegel warns AI growth could spark backlash
Snap's CEO, Evan Spiegel, is sounding the alarm on how fast artificial intelligence is spreading in tech.
At Snap, he says about two-thirds of its code is now written by AI, powering things like chatbots and ads.
But as AI gets bigger, Spiegel warns that growing distrust and worries about job security could spark real backlash.
Only a quarter positive about AI
Only about a quarter of people feel good about AI right now. Many are anxious about losing jobs to automation, and younger workers especially aren't thrilled with more AI at work.
Concerns run deeper because a lot of folks doubt the government can keep up with regulating these new risks.
Spiegel thinks tech companies need to balance business goals with listening to these public concerns as they keep investing heavily in AI.