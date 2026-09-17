Snap launches Specs Intelligence AI assistant to prep users' days
Technology
Snapchat's parent company just dropped Specs Intelligence, an AI assistant designed to help out before you even ask.
It works with select apps to prep you for meetings, flag travel plans, and remind you of deadlines: basically, it tries to read the room for your day.
Right now, it's in early access on Mac and a limited iOS preview in the US.
Snap adds 'Corners' 'Goals' and privacy
Specs Intelligence comes with tools like "Corners" to organize different parts of your life and "Goals" so you can set what matters most.
If you've got Specs AR glasses, info pops up when you need it.
Snap is also making privacy a priority: your data stays yours and won't be used to train AI or target ads.
Access is invite-only for now; there's a waitlist on the Specs site and app if you want in early.