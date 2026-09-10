Snapchat launches plans to set up events from group chats
Technology
Snapchat just dropped a new suite of features called Plans, a feature that lets you set up events right from group chats.
Whether it's a birthday, study session, or weekend hangout, you can add details, invite up to 200 friends, and see who's coming with invitations adorned with dynamic Bitmoji that update as people respond.
Automatic reminders and My Plans tab
Plans sends automatic reminders so nobody forgets the meetup.
There's also a "My Plans" tab on your profile showing all your upcoming and past events.
This update is Snapchat's move to keep users engaged and make hanging out with friends feel more seamless on the app.