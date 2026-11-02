Snapchat parent settles Los Angeles trial over teen mental health
Technology
Snapchat's parent company just settled a lawsuit with two teens who said features like autoplay and infinite scroll made the app hard to put down, hurting their mental health.
This wraps up a closely watched trial in Los Angeles about how social media design can affect young users.
Meta TikTok and YouTube paid damages
This is Snap's first big trial over social media addiction, but not the only one: Meta, TikTok, and YouTube have faced similar lawsuits and paid out damages.
The trend shows courts are starting to hold tech companies responsible for making platforms that keep young people hooked.
Even with these settlements, more cases are still in the pipeline.