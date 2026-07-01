Snapchat's parent company launches 1st AR glasses specs for $2,195
Snapchat's parent company just dropped its first consumer augmented-reality glasses, SPECS.
They're up for preorder now at $2,195 (with a $200 refundable deposit), and shipping starts in fall 2026.
The glasses feature a see-through display with a wide 51-degree field of view that projects a virtual 115-inch screen, so you can check out digital content without losing sight of the real world.
Lightweight frame and spatial computing
SPECS are built from lightweight Swiss TR90 polymer and weigh about as much as chunky sunglasses.
The adaptive lenses adjust to indoor or outdoor light, so you don't have to swap them out.
Inside, dual Snapdragon processors power real-time spatial computing, while open-ear speakers and six microphones keep calls clear and voice controls easy.
You get up to four hours of battery life (or 20 hours with the charging case), support for prescription lenses, and all the tech you need for work or fun on the go.