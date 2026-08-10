Snellville teen Sirish Subash wins $25,000 for PestiSCAND AI scanner
Technology
Sirish Subash, a 14-year-old from Snellville, Georgia, won the title in October 2024 and $25,000 at the 3 million and Discovery Education competition.
His project? PestiSCAND, a handheld device that uses AI to spot pesticide residues on fruits and vegetables.
Produce tests show over 85% accuracy
PestiSCAND helps people quickly check if their produce is really clean by detecting leftover pesticides and being designed to communicate wirelessly through Bluetooth.
Tested on spinach and tomatoes, it got more than 85% accuracy.
Subash's win highlights how young innovators can use science to tackle real-world problems.