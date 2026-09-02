Society of Professional Journalists issues 1st ethics update since 2014

The draft now says that "Remember that speed, technology or medium do not excuse inaccuracy or unfairness." putting accuracy front and center no matter how news gets delivered.

Instead of "Give voice to the voiceless," it now urges journalists to "Counter the unfair marginalization of those with less power."

The SPJ wants everyone's stories told fairly, even in an age full of influencers and misinformation.

The updated code is open for feedback before a vote in October, after months of discussions including a key meeting in Indianapolis.