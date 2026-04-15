SoftBank backed Emergent launches Wingman AI assistant to automate tasks
Technology
Emergent, a startup backed by SoftBank, just dropped Wingman, an AI assistant designed to handle everyday tasks like scheduling and social media so you don't have to.
It's built to save you time, only asks for your go-ahead on important stuff, and actually learns how you like things done as you use it.
Emergent hits $100 million ARR, raises $70 million
Unlike other AI tools out there, Wingman handles the routine work on its own but checks with you before making big moves (like sending out messages).
Plus, Emergent is growing fast: it has already hit a $100 million annual revenue run rate in just eight months and recently raised $70 million from big names like Khosla Ventures and SoftBank.